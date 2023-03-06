Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera homers for second straight day

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Sunday:
Flexing muscles
Oswaldo Cabrera homered for a second straight day, this one another no-doubter off Braves right-hander Charlie Morton.
Take a whiff
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Boone worked out a deal for the slugger to make the long trip to North Port, Fla. on Sunday, but Stanton went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.
Caught my eye
Jasson Dominguez delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the ninth inning.
It was Dominguez’s second home run of the spring as the outfield prospect is now batting .417 with a 1.417 OPS across six games.
“I think [it’s been] a good camp so far,” Dominguez said through an interpreter. “Especially seeing the ball much better, better counts, playing looser.”
Monday’s schedule
Domingo German is scheduled to make his second start of the spring against the Pirates in a 6:35 p.m. game at Steinbrenner Field.