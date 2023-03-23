Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera goes deep from the right side

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Thursday:

Call a Cab’

Oswaldo Cabrera slugged his third home run of the spring, taking former Mets lefty Steven Matz deep in the fourth inning.

It was the switch hitter’s first homer from the right side this spring.





Oswaldo Cabrera (95) celebrates with New York Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas (67) after hitting a home run. USA TODAY Sports

Wild Inning

Reliever Greg Weissert, who appears to be in line to make the bullpen to start the season, had some control issues, walking a batter and hitting another in one inning of work.

Caught My Eye

Anthony Volpe went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but his at-bat to lead off the game stood out.

The shortstop quickly fell behind 0-2 before fouling off three pitches and working a full count before he popped out on the ninth pitch.

“That’s who he is,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s that kind of hitter. He’s going to control the strike zone, he’s disciplined, he’ll take tough pitches.”

Friday’s Schedule

The Yankees have their last split-squad day of camp, with Gerrit Cole starting against the Twins at 1:05 p.m. in Tampa and Yoendrys Gomez starting against the Orioles at 6:05 p.m. in Sarasota.