Yankees option Deivi Garcia to Triple-A after strong spring

TAMPA — Deivi Garcia’s strong spring wasn’t enough to get him onto the Yankees’ Opening Day roster, as both he and fellow right-hander Luis Gil were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Garcia has shown encouraging signs that he’s put his dreadful 2021 season behind him, pitching well in a pair of Grapefruit League starts, allowing just one run in five innings while striking out two and walking none. His velocity also bumped up to 95-96 mph after dipping last season, when a change in his delivery led to serious ineffectiveness.

Both Garcia and Gil will almost certainly be called up to The Bronx soon, especially as the team looks to navigate the early part of the season following a shortened spring training due to the MLB lockout.

The Yankees optioned Deivi Garcia to Triple-A after a strong spring training. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Yankees also assigned lefty Manny Banuelos to SWB after the former prospect’s surprising spring. He opened eyes with his stuff and command throughout camp after pitching in Taiwan the previous two seasons.

Ender Inciarte, in a battle with Tim Locastro for the extra outfield spot, was also assigned to SWB. Locastro was on a major league deal, so the Yankees don’t have to create a roster spot for him.