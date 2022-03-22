Yankees’ offseason will be judged by what they didn’t do

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The Yankees have always been masterful at inflating the value of their prospects and then trading them for needed pieces to boost their major league roster.

That clearly is not what has happened with shortstop prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. The Yankees are banking on — and better be right about — the kids after sitting out the free-agent frenzy on either side of the recently resolved MLB lockout and watching five former All-Star shortstops sign elsewhere this offseason.

“We feel like we’ve got a good team, and we’re running out the highest payroll we’ve ever had in our history,” GM Brian Cashman said Monday.