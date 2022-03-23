Yankees’ new dad Gleyber Torres off to hot start in spring

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Tuesday:

Father’s Day

Gleyber Torres, who became a father for the first time on Sunday, said he’s been able to stay focused on the field, even as his mind is on his new son, Ethan. Torres had two hits in a 9-2 loss to Toronto at TD Ballpark and is 4-for-6 so far this spring.

Wild thing

Aroldis Chapman threw his first live batting practice of the spring at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and exhibited some wildness in his one inning of work — including a pitch that forced Joey Gallo to duck. Chapman struggled with his control last season, issuing 6.1 walks per nine innings.

Caught my eye

Matt Krook, a 27-year-old lefty who split last year between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, struck out five and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings. Aaron Boone said it was the first time seeing Krook in person and called the outing “impressive.”

Wednesday’s schedule

The Yankees play their first night game of the spring when they host the Orioles at 6:35 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field. Deivi Garcia is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut after his ugly 2021 season.