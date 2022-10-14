Yankees’ Nestor Cortes left wanting more by Game 2 start

Nestor Cortes gave the Yankees a chance to win in his postseason debut, but he was left wanting more.

Coming off an All-Star regular season, Cortes was solid if not spectacular on Friday, giving up two runs over five innings of the Yankees’ 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

“I think I had more in me,” said Cortes, who walked three and gave up six hits. “I kept them in the game, but I think I should’ve been better.”

Cortes was sharp early on, but the Guardians worked his pitch count the second time through the lineup and eventually got to him with their contact-oriented approach.

After needing just 20 pitches to get through two innings, Cortes threw 26 pitches in a scoreless third inning. But after the left-hander got two quick outs in the fourth inning, the Guardians began to do their thing, combined with Cortes having command issues.

Nestor Cortes struggled with his command in Game 2. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Josh Naylor started the rally with an infield single to second base before Cortes walked Owen Miller on four pitches. After a mound visit by pitching coach Matt Blake, Cortes threw an 0-2 slider on the outside corner to former Met Andres Gimenez, who lofted it to right field to score Naylor and cut the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.

“The Gimenez pitch I wish I could get it back and we wouldn’t be talking about this [loss] right now,” Cortes said.

Cortes issued another full-count walk to Austin Hedges that loaded the bases before he escaped the jam on his 25th pitch of the inning.

With one out in the fifth, another former Met, Amed Rosario, got a 1-0 fastball from Cortes and crushed it into the Yankees’ bullpen to tie the score at 2-2. By the end of the frame, Cortes’ pitch count had climbed to 92 pitches, leading manager Aaron Boone to go to his bullpen to begin the sixth.

“I think I was just missing more,” Cortes said. “I was throwing a little bit more balls. I thought they were aggressive, like I said they were going to be. I was trying to see if they were going to be swinging and they weren’t. Pretty patient against me those last two innings and worked that pitch count up.”

Now, the question becomes whether Cortes will make another appearance in this series. He was originally slated to come back on short rest to start Game 5, if necessary, but because Game 2 was postponed to Friday that has been taken off the board because he would only be pitching on two days’ rest.

But Cortes could at least be available out of the bullpen.

“I’ll be ready,” he said. “Game 5, it’s all or nothing, so you gotta lay it out on the field. But hopefully we don’t have to get there.”