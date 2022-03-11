Yankees need answers to these roster questions before Opening Day

The Yankees mostly sat out the offseason prior to the MLB lockout that began on Dec. 2 and dragged on for more than three months, only re-signing Joely Rodriguez to return to the bullpen.

Now that the sport has emerged from its slumber, general manager Brian Cashman and his front office have considerable work to do before Opening Day, which has been pushed back to April 7.

Here’s a primer on the positions that need work on before they’re ready to play:

Shortstop

Gleyber Torres will not get another turn as the starter at the spot after the failed experiment ended in the latter part of last season. That’s about all we know. The Yankees didn’t pounce on any of the available free agents before the lockout, watching potential targets Marcus Semien and Corey Seager go to Texas. Carlos Correa remains the top available free agent, but a short-term deal with Trevor Story or a smaller contract for Andrelton Simmons to serve as a stopgap for prospects Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe could be more realistic.

Carlos Correa and Trevor Story AP; Getty Images

First base

The Yankees clearly decided to move on from Luke Voit last season, when they traded for Anthony Rizzo with Voit suffering through another injury-plagued season. Voit is the only first baseman on the roster, but the Yankees may look to re-sign Rizzo or trade for Oakland’s Matt Olson. Another possibility is free agent Freddie Freeman, who surprisingly was not locked up to a new contract by the Braves prior to the lockout.

Center field

Along with the obvious needs at shortstop and first, Cashman noted he could look for a new center fielder, acknowledging Aaron Hicks’ inability to stay healthy. Arizona’s Ketel Marte has previously drawn interest from the Yankees, or they could move Joey Gallo to center, sign a new left fielder and make Hicks the fourth outfielder. A return of Brett Gardner can’t be ruled out, either. And the A’s could come up again here. If the Yankees do go after Olson to play first, the two sides could make it a bigger trade by including Ramon Laureano.

Rotation

And while we’re still on a potential trade with Oakland, the Yankees might be interested in one of the A’s starters. Oakland has right-handers Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montes, as well as lefty Sean Manaea to potentially slot in behind Gerrit Cole. If they go the free-agent route, Carlos Rodon is an option, although he presents a health risk.

Catcher

As of now, the Yankees have Gary Sanchez behind the plate, but Cashman didn’t rule out seeking an upgrade at the position to go along with Kyle Higashioka.