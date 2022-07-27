Yankees must give up key prospects to land stars at deadline

If you love prospects, this is not the column for you.

I think the Yankees should trade what they have to in order to land Nationals slugger Juan Soto. Failing that, they should do the same to acquire Reds ace Luis Castillo. In the best of all worlds for the organization — and their fans — go get them both.

Because it is hard to be among the 50-100 players who really matter in a major league season. And if you think you have five of them percolating in your system, you are almost certainly delusional.

The only time in my 30-plus years of doing this that I saw one New York team actually have this kind of accumulation at one time was the Yankees of the early 1990s. And the magic of then GM Stick Michael was that he knew the most important organization to scout was your own. He protected, especially Bernie Williams, but then Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera, too.

Everyone else was available to pursue championships. I remember in 1995 that the minor league wing of the Yankees organization fought like hell not to include a pitching prospect named Marty Janzen in a trade for David Cone. The Yanks don’t make the playoffs for the first time in 14 years without Cone. Janzen had a 6.39 ERA in 27 career minor league games.

The following season there was outrage about trading a first-round pick named Matt Drews for Cecil Fielder, who only helped the Yankees win a World Series. Drews never appeared in a major league game. In 2003, Brandon Claussen pitched wonderfully in his major league debut in the Subway Series, so it was treated as if Whitey Ford was dispatched when a month later he was dealt to the Reds for Aaron Boone, who later in that season would hit a pretty huge homer you might have seen or heard about.

Juan Soto and Luis Castillo USA TODAY Sports; Getty Images

Brian Cashman, a Gene Michael disciple, has excelled at scouting his own. His worst trades probably are one of his first big ones (sending Mike Lowell to the Marlins for three turned into nobodies) and one of his most recent big ones (sending four appealing prospects to Texas for turned into a nobody Joey Gallo). That is an excellent track record for two-plus decades.

If anything, Cashman’s greatest regrets are not about trades he made, but ones he didn’t — as examples: for Justin Verlander during the 2017 season or Gerrit Cole after that year.

He has a team this year good enough to win a championship. It is foundering a bit now. Like every roster, it has defects. And Cashman should be using his system aggressively to mend holes and raise title chances. Because if history is the guide, the Yankees probably don’t have as good a prospect base as they believe. Cashman’s success has been mainly in duping others that it is better than it is.

Consider that through Tuesday, there were 54 players in the majors who signed their first pro contract with the Yankees. That was third to the Astros (61) and Cardinals (57). But Houston and St. Louis have a higher volume of above-average players who started on their farms. Among position players, the Yankees have Aaron Judge and … The second best is possibly Orioles defensive whiz shortstop Jorge Mateo or Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (remember that Gleyber Torres was originally a Cub). The next best drafted position player this year has been Rob Refsnyder (has anybody seen Brett Gardner?). The pitching is better with Nestor Cortes, Jordan Montgomery, David Robertson, Luis Severino and Garrett Whitlock. But it is not overwhelming.

Get all the latest live and local coverage from the New York Post as the Yankees and Mets face off for Game 2 of the 2022 Subway Series.

So is Anthony Volpe going to be as great as the Yankees believe? Oswald Peraza? Jasson Dominguez? Austin Wells? The phalanx of strong-armed pitchers the Yanks have up and down their system? Maybe they have upgraded and like the Astros and Cardinals and now the Dodgers and have not only volume, but lots of quality. But history says don’t bet on that.

And if you make a mistake, you make a mistake. The Dodgers have survived trading Yordan Alvarez for Josh Fields, the Astros trading Josh Hader for Carlos Gomez. Good organizations keep finding more talent. Volpe was the 30th pick in a draft, Judge 31st.

Anthony Volpe Getty Images

Consider that five years ago, the Yankees were viewed as having one of the best systems in the sport. If going into that year they were asked for their best five prospects for, say, Mike Trout, there would have been screams that you can’t trade five players who are in the top 87 according to Baseball America in the whole sport even for Trout. But, of course, you could have traded Torres, Clint Frazier, Blake Rutherford, Mateo and James Kaprielian.

These lists are imperfect. Judge was sixth on that list and nearly won the AL MVP that year. It is bizarre to me how many media members and fans who have never seen a prospect lift his arm or swing a bat will scream that a prospect can’t be traded based on where he is on one of these lists. Again, maybe Volpe will be great or maybe he will be Jesus Montero.

It is Cashman’s job to separate the Judges from the Rutherfords. But even if it hurts to move the years of control, low prices and possibility, there is no guesswork on Soto. He’s 23 and the toughest out in the sport. Castillo came into Yankee Stadium a few weeks back and was winking at Yankees personnel he knew — enjoying himself during an audition in front of 41,000 plus in The Bronx while taming the home team for one run in seven innings.

Soto and Castillo stopped being prospects long ago. They are in that small group that really matter — major league difference-makers. The kind you move whatever prospects are necessary to go get.