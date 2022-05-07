Yankees mom made big sacrifices for her son Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Her big-league sacrifice is paying off.

When Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa got to play in New York for the first time at 12 years old for a summer tournament in upstate Cooperstown Dreams Park, his mother, Kimberly, stayed back home in Hawaii because it would have been a financial burden on her family.

“She would sacrifice not coming on the trips … to make sure me and my dad were able to experience it. If we were all there, I don’t think we would have been able to afford it,” Kiner-Falefa said of his mom, who was a flight attendant back then.

This season, Kimberly and her husband, Fili Falefa, who owns a landscaping business, traveled the nearly 5,000 miles to Yankee Stadium to watch their son — who played for the Rangers last season — in his first homestand as a Bronx Bomber.

“Coming from Texas and being able to show them what I get to play in every day here in New York was a big step up for them,” the 27-year-old slugger said.

Kimberley Kiner worked as a flight attendant while paying for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to compete in baseball tournaments.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits an RBI during the fifth inning of the New York Yankees home game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 23, 2022. Robert Sabo

When Kimberly can’t be here in person, she sends care packages with treats her son can’t get in the Big Apple. “She’s always sending me goodies, keeping me up to date with the snacks because the food we eat is so different,” he said.

With the six-hour time difference, his biggest cheerleader — she is now a dental office manager — has to watch his games at work. “It’s like my mom’s little lunch break,” he said.

The proud mother — who keeps a scrapbook of her son’s athletic accomplishments — also stressed success off the field. “She made sure that I was always at school getting good grades,” he said. “My parents disciplined me in a good way.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa previously played for the Texas Rangers last season. Elsa/Getty Images

Kimberley Kiner admits to constantly sending care packages full of snacks to her son Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Charles Wenzelberg

Asked what his parents’ Mother’s Day plans were, Kiner-Falefa said, “I’m pretty sure they’ll be watching the game. A couple of years ago, I hit a homer for her … so hopefully I could do that again.”