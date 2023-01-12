Yankees, Mets won’t pursue Trevor Bauer, needs ‘team on another planet’

The Mets and Yankees will not go for Trevor Bauer, according to sources, either in trade by the Friday deadline or as a free agent.

The Mets “dodged a bullet” when he was free two years ago, according to a Mets person. The Yankees could never consider him; ace Gerrit Cole was the first to dislike Bauer back in their UCLA days.

It’s unclear whether Bauer — who has been reinstated following his 194-game suspension — will get an MLB job. Many baseball execs around the game might be happy to take a shot at such a great talent, but the question will be owners. The Dodgers partly DFA’d him (rather than a straight release) to try to give themselves a chance to trade him out of their division. They surely wanted to make sure the Padres didn’t sign him. Turns out the Padres won’t either, as the San Diego Union-Tribune first reported.

One baseball decisionmaker opined that it would have to be a “team on another planet.” But with pitching at a premium, that may not be true. The Dodgers have until Friday to trade him, and if they can’t do it, he becomes a free agent. He is said to have behaved well while a Cincinnati Red so there’s speculation about them (unconfirmed).

The Yankees and Mets will not pursue Trevor Bauer. AP

Trevor Story’s elbow surgery means they need shortstop help and will sign one or two middle infielders. Elvis Andrus, Jose Iglesias (who started in Boston) and Josh Harrison are considerations.

The Giants are looking at Gary Sanchez, who improved drastically according to his defensive metrics.

Three teams are said to be considering Aroldis Chapman.

Aroldis Chapman pitching for the Yankees against the Orioles on Oct. 2, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Carlos Correa set a record that won’t be broken for some time. He agreed to $865 million worth of deals this winter.