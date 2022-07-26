Yankees, Mets who have made NY baseball season special

It’s past deadline to call these the halfway awards, and in the newspaper biz we take deadlines rather seriously. So we will simply call these the New York awards, handed out to thank those most responsible for this great baseball summer.

The Yankees and Mets both hit the Subway Series in first place. So thanks very much to these 10 folks, in order, who already have made this summer special.

1. Yankees OF Aaron Judge

This one’s easy. He is the player of the year in MLB to date (just nipping Paul Goldschmidt). Anyway, Judge is powerful (he has 37 homers, on pace for 62, which would break Roger Maris’s legit home run record), versatile and a great team man, and he’s done it all under the presumed duress of playing for a contract. “It’s hard to put it into words because I’ve never seen anything like it,” Gerrit Cole said. “I’m really rooting for him to break that thing.” If the Yankees don’t get Juan Soto, and the early indication is the Cardinals, Padres and Dodgers have better chances, the pressure will be on to keep their superstar everyday player.

2. Mets 1B Pete Alonso

While he finally lost the Home Run Derby, no one could blame him. He must be tired from carrying the Mets’ middle of the order. He’s also worked diligently at first base. Just don’t ask him to DH regularly (not a fan of it).

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a two-run RBI double during the seventh inning against the Padres. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

3. Mets owner Steve Cohen

It is his bankroll and interest in winning that allowed the Mets to bring in four prime free agents, especially $43 million man Max Scherzer. Starling Marte and Mark Canha have helped turn the outfield into a positive, and Eduardo Escobar has improved the third-base situation (though he hasn’t hit like he can yet). The Mets are no longer smack dab in the middle of payrolls, as their $290 million mark is basically tied at the top with the Dodgers. So at least, in a way, Cohen’s desire to emulate the Dodgers is done.

4. Mets closer Edwin Diaz

By changing his walk-in song to “Narco,” he has turned the end of the game into a Citi celebration. And he’s pitched even better than the song, striking out an amazing 50 percent of the batters he’s faced. And can we please stop hearing about Jarred Kelenic now, who is a terrific Triple-A player? “When you go through some struggles, and get through it and come out the other side, it makes you better,” Buck Showalter said of Diaz.

5. Yankees OF/DH Matt Carpenter

I kiddingly asked All-Stars in LA who’s the MVP so far: Judge or Matt Carpenter? But while I wasn’t completely serious, this guy has been a godsend, performing at a Barry Bonds-like level and pushing Joey Gallo to the bench (and giving the Bronx faithful fewer chances to boo).

Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter reacts at second base after connecting on an RBI double to right against the Red Sox. Jason Szenes/New York Post

6. Yankees SP Nestor Cortes

The smallish lefty used his moxie and unusual repertoire to go from released journeyman to big-league All-Star. One of the better rags-to-riches stories going.

7. Managers Buck Showalter and Aaron Boone

One has mellowed (Buck), the other has gotten more feisty (Boone). “I don’t know if I’m feistier,” said Boone, who’s been tossed out of five games (five more than Buck), mostly over balls and strikes — usually Judge’s strike zone. “We’re an offense that controls the strike zone. It’s really important to us. It’s really important to me. It’s the thing that gets me riled up. As a hitter I know how hard it is to lay off the pitches. I’m going to fight for that all the time.”

8. Yankees closer Clay Holmes

If not for Diaz, he may be having the best season of any closer in the game. One of the best under-the-radar pickups around.

Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes, right, celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino after a win. AP

9. Aces Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole

While we are handing out awards to all these newcomers we must acknowledge that aces Scherzer and Cole have lived up to their price tags. Scherzer has virtually the same stats as Clayton Kershaw, who started the All-Star Game in LA, though Scherzer said he didn’t consider himself an All-Star snub because he suffered an injury he blamed on himself (not like it was a comebacker that got him, he said). Cole, meanwhile, is oft criticized, but the reality is that he’s one of the most durable pitchers going and also one of the rare true aces.

10. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino

The Yankees defense has gone from worst to first, and Trevino is the biggest key. Not only does his presence mean we can stop worrying about poor old Gary Sanchez, but he is the top-ranked defensive catcher by many metrics.

Honorable mention: Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, Michel King, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt, Francisco Lindor, Mets front office, Yankees front office.

That’s a lot of (more than first-half) heroes. That’s also how we’ve got two teams that have a chance to make it a real Subway Series in October.