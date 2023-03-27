Yankees, Mets predictions for 2023 MLB season

The 2023 season has arrived, and with it have come a host of questions, concerns and hopes for the Mets and Yankees — and their fans.

What will Aaron Judge do for an encore to his historic 2022? Is Anthony Volpe headed toward a Rookie of the Year-worthy campaign, a demotion to Triple-A or something in between? Will the absences of Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino prove to be a theme, and will the Yankees find enough starting pitching depth behind them?

Will the Mets produce another contact-oriented top offense aided by the ban on extreme shifts, or will they regret not signing Carlos Correa to add oomph? Can Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander turn in full seasons of ace-caliber pitching at their advanced aces? Who’s the closer by midseason with Edwin Diaz on the sheft?

And what finishes are in store for a pair of teams with 100-win potential in loaded divisions?

