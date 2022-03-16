Yankees, Mets may juggle lineups for unvaccinated absences

Kyrie Irving could soon have company.

It was learned Tuesday that any Yankees or Mets player who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine will be prohibited from playing in New York City, under the ordinance that has sidelined the unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star in the boroughs this season (though Irving is still available to score 41 points in a half and a franchise-record 60 points overall in a game on the road).

With Opening Day (April 7) a little more than three weeks away, it is possible the city squashes the mandate before the teams return to New York, but both title contenders could be without important players if the rule remains in place. Last season, the Mets were one of six teams that did not meet the 85 percent vaccination mark among so-called Tier 1 personnel, which allowed relaxed COVID-19 protocols. The Yankees met the 85 percent threshold, though it is known that key members of the roster had not received the vaccine.

Aaron Judge has made it easy to guess his status. When asked yesterday whether he has received the shot, Judge — who missed nine games on the COVID IL last season — quickly sidestepped answering the simple question, as Irving did months ago. It wasn’t long before Irving’s absence from games answered the question for him. Judge may face the same fate.