Yankees’ Marwin Gonzalez exits after getting drilled in head

MILWAUKEE — Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez was removed from a game for a second straight night.

Leading off the top of the third in Saturday night’s game against the Brewers, Gonzalez was drilled in the side of the head on a throw back to the pitcher by catcher Victor Caratini. After being checked on by Aaron Boone and the training staff, Gonzalez was replaced by Aaron Hicks for the at-bat.

It came a night after Gonzalez left Friday’s game with dizziness, the cause of which Boone said was not determined.

Gonzalez also started Friday at first base, because the Yankees are without Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu. Rizzo is expected to return from the IL Sunday.