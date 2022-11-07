Yankees make $15 million Luis Severino decision

Luis Severino won’t be a free agent this offseason.

As expected, the Yankees picked up his $15 million team option for 2023, which general manager Brian Cashman indicated on Friday they would do.

Severino will be part of a rotation led by Gerrit Cole, with the 28-year-old potentially sliding in as the No. 2 starter, along with Nestor Cortes.

Frankie Montas will be back after an ugly start to his Yankees tenure, as the team hopes a healthy shoulder leads to better results than he provided after the right-hander was acquired — along with Lou Trivino — from the A’s at the trade deadline.

Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt will provide depth, but the Yankees figure to be in the market to add a starter either via trade or free agency.

Yankees starter Luis Severino pitches against the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS on Oct. 20, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Severino had a 3.18 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 102 innings, but missed two months with a strained lat that resulted in a 60-day IL stint the right-hander disagreed with.

He returned in time to make three starts in September — including a dominant outing in his final start of the regular season, when he pitched seven no-hit innings before being pulled due to his pitch count.

Severino was less effective in two playoff starts, allowing six runs in 11 innings.

The 28-year-old is in line to become a free agent for the first time following next season.