Yankees’ Luis Severino throws two innings of live BP

TAMPA — Luis Severino threw two innings of live batting practice on Tuesday as he prepares to return to the Yankees rotation.

“He’s eager right now,’’ manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s probably our most-ahead pitcher as far as getting ready to go.”

Severino returned from Tommy John surgery and other setbacks to pitch 7 ¹/₃ innings last year — including the postseason — after missing most of 2019 and 2020.

The manager indicated Severino’s next step could be in a spring training game.

“I think getting back last year was not only important for us, because he pitched so well for us and was a factor for us down the stretch, but it was really good for him to build some momentum going into the offseason, and he’s carried that with him,’’ Boone said. “He’s taken his diet very seriously. I feel like he’s on a mission to go out and really re-establish himself as one of the great starters in this league.”

Boone said he expects Severino to be in the rotation, and there’s no innings-limit yet.

Luis Severino N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“We’ll just listen to the stuff and the body and see where we can take him,’’ the manager said. “We’ll certainly be cautious at times, I’m sure, but nothing in concrete that we’ve sat down and said, ‘This is the innings we’re shooting for.’ We’re a long way off. We just want him to be healthy.”

The news also appears to be encouraging on Jameson Taillon, who is coming off ankle tendon surgery. He said he’s on track to be ready to start the season in the rotation — something that didn’t seem likely following the procedure.

“The big thing was it’s not a very common baseball injury,’’ Taillon said of the tendon issue, which he said he still doesn’t know how he suffered. “They gave me a timeline, and the buildup [to the season] has not been quite as long as I thought it would be.”

He is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session on Wednesday, his first of the spring.

Giancarlo Stanton is ready to play the outfield again.

“Similar to how [last] season left off — a couple times a week is good,’’ Stanton said. “Give everyone a blow, whoever needs it and have a good rotation out there.”

Stanton played 26 games in the outfield in 2021, and his defense was better than expected.

Boone expects Stanton to be out there “a decent amount. … It obviously went really well last year. It was something he wanted to do. I think he was probably even pleasantly surprised how well his body was responding.’’

Stanton believes it helped his game overall.

“I enjoyed it,’’ Stanton said. “It kept me moving around. It wasn’t kind of the start-stop routine of DHing.”

— Additional reporting by Greg Joyce