Yankees’ Luis Severino slated to make return Wednesday

Next time, it should be for real for Luis Severino.

The Yankees right-hander made what is expected to be his final rehab start Thursday night with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, throwing 56 pitches across 4 ¹/₃ innings while giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

As long as Severino continues to feel healthy in the coming days, he will make his return on Wednesday against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday on ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show.”

Severino last started for the Yankees on July 13, a two-inning outing against the Reds before exiting with a strained right lat. He was eventually transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL — a move that he was upset with, believing he could have returned sooner.

Instead, the Yankees have been cautious with Severino’s comeback. Thursday marked his third rehab start, continuing to rebuild his workload before returning to the big leagues.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is expected to return Wednesday. Noah K. Murray/New York Post

With the regular season winding down, the schedule allows Severino enough time to make three starts before the postseason begins.

Before going on the IL, Severino had pitched to a 3.45 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 86 innings across 16 starts.

The Red Sox don’t exactly have the most fearsome lineup these days, but Clarke Schmidt got a crack at the best of it Wednesday night and handled it with ease.

Coming on for Nestor Cortes with a runner on first and no outs in the sixth inning of a 4-1 game, Schmidt punched out Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez on 11 pitches. The right-hander then delivered a quick seventh inning, including retiring a pair of lefty pinch-hitters, to serve as the bridge to Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes.

“He was really good,” Boone said Wednesday night. “To come in, in that spot, having to right away go through Bogaerts, Devers, Martinez, able to do that and then get us through the seventh [was big]. We were only going to go one [inning] with Lo and one with Holmes. For Clarke to pitch as well as he did and get the ball to those guys was really good. It was good to see him do it against some lefties, too, where he kind of had his way with them.”

Since moving back to the bullpen full-time, Schmidt has thrown three straight scoreless outings, allowing just three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Boone had said on Wednesday that Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) would have a planned day off on Thursday from his rehab assignment, but instead he was starting in center field for Double-A Somerset. He was expected to play back-to-back games in the outfield this weekend, potentially putting him in play to join the Yankees when they start a homestand Tuesday against the Pirates.