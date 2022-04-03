Yankees’ Luis Severino pitches four scoreless innings

TAMPA — Luis Severino still has a long way to go to get back to being one of the best right-handers in the American League.

But after battling command in his first two Grapefruit League starts and then experiencing “general arm soreness” following his last outing that caused his outing to be pushed back three days, the Yankees and Severino have reason to feel better going into the regular season after his performance on Saturday.

Severino threw four scoreless innings, allowed just one hit — and no walks — while striking out three in a 57-pitch outing, as the Yankees beat the Braves, 10-0 in a rain-shortened, six-inning game at Steinbrenner Field.

The difference, according to pitching coach Matt Blake, was that Severino stayed within his delivery after trying to overthrow in his earlier starts.

“He had a better mindset of not trying to do too much,’’ Blake said. “His delivery was better. We still saw good velo, 96-98 [mph]. He controlled the tempo through home plate better, so there wasn’t as much effort and fighting off pitches. … It’s the maturation process of being comfortable pitching again.”

Luis Severino AP

That’s because the last time Severino began a season healthy and in the Yankees’ starting rotation was 2018.

Since that second consecutive strong season, Severino was sidelined for much of the next three years and has pitched just 19 ¹/₃ innings in that span.

There were some positive signs when Severino made it back to pitch out of the bullpen last September, but if the Yankees are truly counting on the right-hander to be their No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, an outing like Saturday’s will help give them confidence he’s up to the task.

And it came after some red flags were raised earlier in the week, when Severino experienced soreness following his second start.

He threw a 31-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday and reported no issues and looked good Saturday.

“It was a really encouraging outing for him,’’ Aaron Boone said. “Now the next step is for him to wake up [Sunday] and feel good and hopefully it’s onward and upward. … I like seeing him do well, especially coming back and getting into starter-mode again.”

Luis Severino USA TODAY Sports

Severino agreed.

Going into the season [after] going through everything I’ve been through, it’s more about my mindset and feeling comfortable,’’ Severino said. “I know my body is good now and I can control all my pitches.”

In his previous start on March 25 against the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., Severino said he had difficulty out of the stretch. And though he felt healthy, something was off — which was clear in that he walked four and didn’t strike anyone out.

“It was not me out there,’’ Severino said. “That was one of the issues: Getting the ball into the zone and not overthrowing. … I haven’t pitched in such a long time, that every time I feel something, I’m worried because I don’t know what’s gonna be next [since] I’ve had so many injuries.”

He hopes what he did Saturday propels him into the season and he doesn’t fall into a similar overthrowing trap once he’s pitching in meaningful games again.

“Every time they give me the ball, I throw hard,’’ Severino said. “I noticed the last couple days that I don’t need to throw 100, 99, 98 [mph]. If I can control the zone and throw 94-95-97 for five or six innings and get people out, it’s [safer for my arm].”