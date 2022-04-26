Yankees’ Luis Severino has no-hitter broken up in sixth

Luis Severino’s encouraging first month back as a starting pitcher got taken to another level Tuesday night.

The Yankees right-hander retired the first 14 Orioles he faced before issuing a walk with two outs in the fifth inning, but still got out of the frame without having allowed a hit.

Some sterling defense from DJ LeMahieu made sure of that, as the second baseman dove to his right to snag a line drive off the bat of Ramon Urias to end the fifth.

Luis Severino N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Things came apart in the sixth, when Severino gave up a single to shortstop Jorge Mateo. Cedric Mullins followed with a walk and then Anthony Santander sent a 357-foot blast to deep left for a three-run shot. Severino got out of the inning without further damage.

Severino, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and then had his rehab delayed by various physical issues that limited him to a relief role late last season, has gotten off to a strong start this year.

After having a brief scare in spring training, when he experienced “general arm soreness” in the days after a start, he posted a 2.08 ERA through his first three starts of the regular season.

On Tuesday, he struck out four through five innings and had thrown just 61 pitches entering the sixth.