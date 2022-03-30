Yankees’ Luis Severino eases injury fears with bullpen session

TAMPA — Luis Severino threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and reported no issues to at least temporarily put injury fears to rest after suffering arm soreness following his Grapefruit League start Friday.

But the right-hander admitted he was worried when he woke up Saturday with soreness throughout his right arm, including the pec and forearm.

“It was real tight,’’ Severino said following his 31-pitch bullpen at Steinbrenner Field.

Asked if he was alarmed when the soreness began, the oft-injured Severino said he was “at the beginning.”

“You think ‘Oh, this is it, everything in the past that happened to me: Tommy John [surgery], groin [strain], all that stuff,’’ Severino said. “I was worried. … I couldn’t do much.”

He was encouraged by the improvement he’s felt since and was able to throw all his pitches on Wednesday.

Luis Serverino Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Severino is confident he’ll be able to open the year in the rotation.

“That’s my mindset right now: Get ready for my first start in New York.”

Pitching coach Matt Blake said if there are no issues in the coming days, Severino will likely start Saturday to set up that April 9 game in The Bronx.

Severino added he didn’t have any problems during the start itself, when he struggled with his command, walking four and not striking out a batter in 1 ²/₃ innings.

His velocity has been good this spring, but that’s about it. After returning from elbow surgery late last season following several setbacks, Severino showed flashes of his old self.

Still, he’s thrown just 19 ¹/₃ innings over the last three seasons due to a laundry list of injuries.

A lat strain followed the rotator cuff issues and the combination of injuries cost him most of the 2019 season.

Severino underwent elbow surgery in February 2020 that erased that year and his return last season was delayed by a strained groin in June and difficulty getting loose while warming up before a rehab start in August.

Despite the recent lack of activity, the Yankees have Severino as the No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, but will have to keep an eye on his workload.

Aaron Boone said they were mainly being careful with Severino.

“I think we were being cautious to give it a couple extra days,’’ Boone said.

The fact that Severino hasn’t pitched much over the last few years may have played a role in the arm issues.

“There’s probably something to that,’’ Boone said. “You hope you get through those little hurdles and sometimes those are the last things you [have to deal with]. It’s good to get over those thresholds.”

Severino is trying to regain the form he had in 2017 and 2018, when he was in the running for the AL Cy Young Award and often dominant.

Since signing a four-year, $40 million extension, though, Severino has been beset by injuries. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of that deal and will make $11.5 million this season.

The Yankees hold a team option worth $15 million for 2023, but also have a $2.75 million buyout, so Severino has plenty riding on this season.

— Additional reporting by Greg Joyce