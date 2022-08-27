Yankees’ Lou Trivino nearly entered game with wrong jersey

Lou Trivino, a longtime Oakland A, showed up at the Coliseum on Thursday in a different uniform for the first time.

The problem was, the Yankees reliever’s uniform mistakenly changed yet again Friday.

Trivino, whom the Yankees traded for from the A’s at the deadline, accidentally wore Jameson Taillon’s jersey — No. 50 — while warming up in the eventual 3-2 win over Oakland on Friday night.

Between warmup pitches on a bullpen mound during the ninth inning, Trivino was alerted to his mistake. He switched out of No. 50 and into his correct No. 56. The Post’s Dan Martin reported Trevino’s and Taillon’s lockers are next to each other in Oakland, and the reliever said he grabbed the wrong one by mistake.

Yankees reliever Lou Trivino has to change his jersey while warming up Friday night. Prime Video

“I don’t know, it happens,” Trivino said, via the Associated Press. “… I was warming up, I wasn’t even paying attention.”

Trivino, who pitched for the A’s from 2018 until the deadline, was not needed in the game, as Wandy Peralta escaped a one-run ninth to hold on to the victory.

Trivino has allowed one earned run in nine innings since being included in the trade that also brought Frankie Montas to The Bronx.