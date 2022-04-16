Yankees lose to Orioles on walk-off walk in 11th as bats go quiet

BALTIMORE — Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run on Friday night, but the closer was the least of the Yankees’ problems in a 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Orioles.

Most of the Yankees’ issues came from their lineup, which produced just a run in the third inning and then were blanked by Baltimore’s bullpen, their execution with runners in scoring position still a problem that seems to have hung around from last year.

On Friday, they went just 2-for-11 in those situations, which put the pressure squarely back on the bullpen.

So when Chapman threw a 3-2 slider to Ramon Urias that was called a ball by home plate umpire Tom Hallion, forcing in Austin Hays with the winning run, it’s not a surprise that catcher Jose Trevino got fired up, thinking the pitch was a strike.

“I was just asking where it was at the end,’’ Trevino said. “I thought I caught it good. I thought [Chapman] made a good pitch. We’re all competing out there. I did go back and watch it [and] it was a little up. But in the heat of the moment, I thought I caught it good, I thought [Chapman] made a good pitch and wish we would have got the call.”

Boone was ejected at the conclusion of the game, but he wasn’t upset with the final call.

Ramon Urias celebrates the Orioles’ 2-1 win over the Yankees in 11 innings on Friday. AP

More damaging was the failure to get runs when they had chances.

“We’re all right,’’ DJ LeMahieu said. “We had a tough night tonight, but we’re all right… We’ve played well as an offense overall. I don’t think we’ve played to our capabilities yet, but we’re getting there.”

They didn’t score in the first inning after Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton reached to start the game.

They left two more runners on in the third and had the bases loaded and one out in the fifth when Aaron Hicks grounded into a double play.

Hicks’ grounder started a string of 13 straight hitters retired by Baltimore’s bullpen — a streak that was only ended when Rizzo, as a ghost runner in the 11th inning, ran into Stanton’s grounder to short for the first out. Stanton was given a hit on Rizzo’s costly mistake.

“I thought I had a good jump,” Rizzo said. “The ball just hopped up and hit me. I was kind of like, ‘How did that happen?’ Trying to get to third there and the ball can’t hit me there. It’s a bad baserunning play on my end. It cost us.”

It’s one of many parts of the Yankees’ start that hasn’t looked good- and another unwanted holdover from last year, when hitting with runners in scoring position and baserunning were issues.

“It’s fair to say that about last year,’’ Aaron Boone said. “We’ll be fine… The bottom line is one run is not going to get it done.”

Asked how their approach is different this year, Boone said, “I just think we’re better overall… We want to be better than 2-for-11, but that wasn’t the problem. We didn’t get enough of anything tonight.”

The Orioles beat the Yankees 2-1 on 11 innings on Friday. USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have scored more than four runs or fewer in every game but the season-opener, when they scored six in 11 innings.

The Yankees’ offensive woes mean they’re left with no margin for error, which came back to cost them in the 11th.

The final inning started with Hays at second.

Clarke Schmidt got Jorge Mateo to line to shortstop before Anthony Bemboom walked. Schmidt then walked Kelvin Gutierrez to load the bases.

Jordan Montgomery USA TODAY Sports

Chapman was then called in, a night after walking all three batters he faced against the Blue Jays before being bailed out by Michael King.

With the infield in, Chapman struck out Cedric Mullins for the second out.

After getting ahead of Urias 0-2, Chapman got to a full count before losing him — and the game.

It was the first matchup between the two teams this season after the Yankees failed to capitalize on cellar-swelling Baltimore last season, winning 11 of 19 games — which is fine, but not good enough, given the state of the Orioles in recent years.

“We don’t really care who it is, we need to get wins,’’ LeMahieu said. “We were hyped up at home. We can’t let our guard down.”