Yankees lose to Astros on walk-off hit in Game 1 gut punch

HOUSTON — The Yankees might have the best record in the majors, but some things haven’t changed, like having rough losses in Houston.

After the Yankees tied the game with a run in the top of the ninth inning, the Astros won it in the bottom of the ninth with JJ Matijevic’s two-out, bases-loaded infield single off Michael King to send the Yankees to a 3-2 loss in the first game of Thursday’s split doubleheader at Minute Maid Park, where the two sides appear ready for a battle for the top spot in the American League.

King gave up a leadoff single to Alex Bregman and a double to Aledmys Diaz to put runners on second and third for Yuli Gurriel, who struck out.

Yordan Alvarez, just off the injured list, pinch hit for Mauricio Dubon and was walked intentionally to load the bases for Chas McCormick, who whiffed.

Matijevic, hitting for Korey Lee, ended it.

Astros pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic hits a walk-off RBI single Thursday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Yankees. AP

The Astros celebrate after J.J. Matijevic’s walk-off hit. AP

Before the Yankees opened up the second half of the season with the doubleheader, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the importance of finishing with the best record in the American League and securing home-field advantage in the ALCS.

“You always want to do that, but I also feel we’re getting ahead of ourselves in that regard,’’ Boone said of the discussion. “Hopefully we’re in position to do that a couple months from now. Now, it’s about getting guys back to being the best team we can be.”

Perhaps, but the Yankees had their season ended in Houston in both 2017 and 2019 thanks to the Astros having home-field advantage.

After Thursday’s loss, the Yankees had a 3 1/2-game lead over Houston for the top record in the AL.

It started a seven-game road trip out of the All-Star break for the Yankees, who had MLB’s best record (64-29), ahead of Houston (59-32) entering the nightcap.

Facing right-hander Cristian Javier — who tossed seven no-hit innings in The Bronx on June 25 (in the combined no-hitter with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly) — the Yankees had a hard time again.

Javier, though, was much less dominant than when he struck out 13 in his previous outing versus the Yankees.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

He struggled with his command on Thursday, but after out-scoring the Red Sox 27-3 in their final two games before the break, the Yankees could manage just two hits over Javier’s five innings.

And they were held to just three hits until they rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a walk, and after Anthony Rizzo flied to left, Javier drilled Aaron Judge with an 0-2 pitch.

Javier fell behind Matt Carpenter, 2-0, before he got him to fly out and Gleyber Torres to foul out.

In the bottom of the inning, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña led off with bunt hits off Jordan Montgomery.

Montgomery, who gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings, then struck out Kyle Tucker, but Bregman singled to center to drive in Altuve.

The lefty walked Dubon to open the bottom of the second and Dubon scored on Lee’s double into the left-field corner to put the Yankees in a 2-0 hole.

After nine no-hit innings against Garcia, the Yankees finally broke through with a single by Rizzo in the third, which sent LeMahieu to second after his leadoff walk.

The Astros’ Kyle Tucker singles in the third inning against the Yankees on Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Getty Images

Aaron Judge is doubled-off at first base in the third inning. AP

Judge walked to load the bases for Carpenter, but the DH lined to first and Gurriel was able to double off Judge at first.

Torres lined to left to end the threat.

LeMahieu got the Yankees on the board with a one-out opposite-field homer just inside the right-field foul pole off Garcia in the fifth to make it 2-1.

And while the Yankees again had a tough time getting to Garcia, they forced him to throw 99 pitches to get through five innings.

It didn’t do much good, as they were shut down by Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Rafael Montero until Neris came in for the ninth, with Pressly, the regular closer, on the paternity list.

Neris gave up a one-out single to Aaron Hicks, who moved to second on pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, pinch hitting for Marwin Gonzalez, singled through the left side of the infield to score Hicks and tie the game at 2-2.

Joey Gallo walked to bring up LeMahieu, who grounded out.