Yankees landing top international prospect SS Roderick Arias

The Yankees added to their depth of high-end shortstops on Saturday, when they signed Roderick Arias, the top-rated prospect on the international market according to MLB.com, to a $4 million deal, according to sources.

The 17-year-old Arias is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and the Yankees were especially impressed by his arm at shortstop, as well as his ability to switch-hit.

“He’s a five-tool guy with the ability to stay at short and be an impact player on offense,’’ said Donny Rowland, the Yankees’ director of international scouting. “He’s shown some power and can run. His arm is elite. He has a cannon.”

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Arias figures to immediately slide in as one of the Yankees’ top 10-15 prospects.

International shortstop prospect Roderick Arias. Screenbrab via MLB Pipeline Twitter

“You can never have enough shortstops,’’ Rowland said. “He’s got the potential to be an everyday shortstop and make an impact at that level.”

The Yankees did not address their need at shortstop at the major league level before the MLB lockout began on Dec. 2.

Potential candidates Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez signed lucrative deals elsewhere in free agency, though Trevor Story and Carlos Correa remain available once the lockout ends.

The organization is high on minor league shortstop prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, and they could sign a stopgap player such as four-time Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons to man the position until one of them is ready to take over.

Additional reporting by Peter Botte