Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka continues to flex power this spring

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Sunday:

Higgy keeps hitting

While Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have hit them longer and harder, no one has hit more home runs this spring than Kyle Higashioka, who went deep for a third time in a 7-4 win over Pirates at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Kyle Higashioka USA TODAY Sports

Remember me?

The Yankees got everything they could have wanted and more from Clay Holmes since they traded for the right-hander last season. One of the minor league infielders they gave up in the deal with the Pirates, Diego Castillo, took Gerrit Cole deep in the second inning. The 24-year-old finished last season at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Caught my eye

Josh Donaldson was the leadoff hitter and opened the bottom of the first with a home run. Aaron Boone said he might use the third baseman at the top of the lineup during the regular season, as well as Aaron Judge, since he likes their ability to get on base.

Monday’s schedule

Deivi Garcia will take the mound as he tries to build on the success of his first outing when the Yankees visit the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., at 1:05 p.m.