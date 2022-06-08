Yankees’ Josh Donaldson still trying to find groove at plate

MINNEAPOLIS — Since returning from the IL and getting a cortisone shot to his right shoulder, Josh Donaldson entered Tuesday with just one hit in his previous 10 at-bats.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Donaldson said the shoulder “feels great.”

He attributed the lack of productivity at the plate to the time he missed — an absence that began with a stint on the COVID IL then the cortisone injection.

“My timing hasn’t quite been where I want it and that’s to be expected,’’ Donaldson said. “[Getting] reps is a big part of it.”

Aaron Boone noted Donaldson has been drawing walks and hit a long sacrifice fly to drive in the game-winning run on Sunday against the Tigers in The Bronx.

This is also Donaldson’s first trip back to Target Field since the March trade that sent him to the Yankees.

He said he had “no regrets” about his time in Minnesota, but acknowledged he and the team didn’t play as well as he wanted after signing his free-agent deal.

Josh Donaldson Getty Images

The Yankees pushed Nestor Cortes’ start back a day as part of their attempt to keep an eye on his innings, since the left-hander is set to blow past his career high.

“We’re just trying to do what makes the most sense,’’ Boone said.

They are making similar moves with Luis Severino, who is coming off three seasons in which he didn’t pitch much due to a litany of injuries.

Though the Yankees aren’t looking to skip any starts, they’ll attempt to find other ways to limit their workloads.

“[Cortes] is throwing as well as anyone,” Boone said. “So, concerned? No, but we want to be mindful. He’s on pace to throw 170-200 innings, which is a place he’s never been. We want to make sure we’re monitoring all guys all the time.”

Giancarlo Stanton could make his return to the outfield Wednesday or Thursday, according to Boone.

Stanton has only served as a DH since coming off the IL after an ankle injury. He did some work in the outfield before Tuesday’s game.

Stanton’s availability in the outfield gives Boone more lineup options, but the manager said he feels “comfortable” with whatever combination of players he puts in the outfield.