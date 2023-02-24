Yankees’ Jose Trevino relived ‘special’ day at son’s schools

TAMPA — After a season in which he earned an All-Star selection and won a Gold Glove Award, Jose Trevino went home and grabbed a more exclusive prize: coolest dad.

In November, the Yankees catcher dressed up as, well, the Yankees catcher for a career day at his son’s Texas school. The school knew his profession and reached out to Trevino, who checked with 4-year-old Josiah Cruz Trevino.

Yes, Josiah said, he wanted Dad there. No, he did not want him to bring a bat, but instead wanted him to dress in his catching gear. Josiah requested the eye black and cleats, too, and Jose obliged.

A nice day in class turned into a viral photo in which Trevino — squatting on a tiny chair in full catching regalia, with leg guards, a mitt and mask, hugged his son in front of a set of cubbies and a globe.





Jose Trevino with son Josiah Cruz Trevino, 4, in November 2022. Reddit

“It was a special moment for him and for all the kids to see that,” Trevino said Thursday, as the Yankees worked out at Steinbrenner Field. “It’s pretty cool now when I [would] go pick him up from school this offseason. Kids are like, ‘Josiah, your dad’s here!’ ”

Trevino might have stolen the show, but he was just as impressed by the other parents. He remembers a fireman, an electrician, a man who works at a gas company, a driver of an 18-wheeler and a child counselor, all of whom might have been a bit overshadowed.

“She did a really good job,” he said of the counselor. “They all did a really good job.”

It was a nice way to cap off a breakout 2022 season, Trevino’s first with the Yankees. After four middling years with the Rangers, Trevino was dealt to The Bronx in early April last year and became not just the starter, but also an All-Star.

Previously known for his defensive ability, Trevino unlocked his bat and slugged his way to the All-Star Game. Trevino’s bat turned cold down the stretch, and he finished the season with a .671 OPS and 11 home runs, but he entered camp as the likely starting catcher for the Yankees, especially because Kyle Higashioka will be participating in the World Baseball Classic and Ben Rortvedt underwent a shoulder procedure Wednesday.





Jose Trevino Getty Images

Trevino acknowledged “a lot” has changed for him in nearly a calendar year.

“Overall good year,” Trevino said of his 2022 season. “Obviously, you want to come to spring training ready to go. I feel healthy, I feel good, excited. The elimination [to the Astros] obviously left a bad taste in my mouth last year.

“So I’m prepared and ready. I’m excited to see what this year brings.”