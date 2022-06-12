Yankees’ Jose Trevino, Gleyber Torres scratched from lineup

The red-hot Yankees had a pair of lineup scratches Sunday morning, but manager Aaron Boone did not seem too concerned about either one.

Catcher Jose Trevino and second baseman Gleyber Torres were both in the original lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs before they were eventually replaced ahead of first pitch. Still, Boone expected them both to be available off the bench.

Trevino is dealing with “a little back thing,” according to Boone, though he played through it Saturday night and went 3-for-4 with a home run. He was initially set to play the day game after the night game, keeping his hot bat in the lineup, but Boone opted to scratch him for Kyle Higashioka.

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino celebrates a home run in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cubs. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

Yankees Gleyber Torres celebrates a home run in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cubs. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

“Came in with it still lingering today,” Boone said. “So with the off day [Monday] ahead of 20 in a row isn’t something I wanted to mess with. He’s available too. Treat it like a normal day where he’s on the bench, so pinch-hitting situations and things like that, he’s good to go. Just something we didn’t want to mess with.”

Trevino, who has taken on more playing time of late, was set to get treatment on the back but was not scheduled for any tests.

Torres, meanwhile, was “just a little under the weather,” but Boone said he was not worried about it being a COVID-19 situation.

“A little stomach [issue], nauseous, but all right,” Boone said.

Matt Carpenter replaced Torres in the lineup, slotting in at third base while DJ LeMahieu moved from third to second base. It marked Carpenter’s first game in the field since signing with the Yankees, as all six of his prior starts had been at DH.