Yankees’ Jose Trevino exits game after getting hit on toe

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jose Trevino was removed from the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the A’s on Friday night after being drilled on the right big toe by a pitch in the top of the eighth.

Jose Trevino gets hit in the right big toe by a pitch during the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the A’s. Getty Images

Trevino initially stayed in the game and caught the bottom of the eighth, but was replaced by Kyle Higashioka in the ninth.

Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative.

“That’s a big exhale,’’ Boone said. “Hopefully it’s something we can deal with. We’ll see how he is [Saturday]. You fear the worst when you see it, but hope for the best”

If Trevino is unavailable, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be used as an emergency catcher.