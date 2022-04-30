Yankees’ Joey Gallo to miss some time with with groin injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just when Joey Gallo seemed to be warming up, the Yankees’ beleaguered left fielder is going to miss some time.

Gallo was removed from Saturday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium with left groin tightness, the team announced.

He was replaced in left field by Tim Locastro in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The struggling Gallo had two hits earlier in the game, a line-drive single to right in the second that set up the Yankees’ first run and an infield hit he beat out in the fourth that led to their third run.

It was the latest sign that Gallo was at least showing some signs of breaking out of a dreadful start to his first full season with the Yankees after an equally rough introduction to The Bronx last year.

Joey Gallo Getty Images

With the two hits on Saturday, Gallo is 6-for-20 with a double, two homers, a pair of walks- and, yes, 11 strikeouts, in his last seven games.

The relative hot streak bumped his OPS from .356 to .570.