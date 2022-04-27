Yankees’ Joey Gallo snaps homer drought in win over Oroles

It took Joey Gallo 16 games and 53 plate appearances to collect his first extra-base hit of this season.

One game and four plate appearances later, the Yankees left fielder crushed his first home run.

After scuffling at the plate to begin the year, Gallo showed another sign of life Tuesday night with his first long ball in the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Orioles in The Bronx.

“Obviously I wish I had a better start to the season, but it’s a long season,” Gallo said. “They’re going to come. Just gotta keep working.”

Gallo has been showered with boos lately at Yankee Stadium, but a few innings after he went the other way for a solo shot to left-center field Tuesday, he received chants of “Joey” while at the plate.

“It’s been a little while since I’ve gotten a positive reception,” Gallo said. “But it was nice to hear them behind me and chanting me on.”

Joey Gallo belts a solo homer in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Orioles. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Before roping an RBI double in Sunday’s win over the Guardians, Gallo had started the season 6-for-44 with six singles and no RBIs.

Upon returning to the dugout after the homer, Gallo got the silent treatment from his teammates.

“I think that was the first time anyone saw him smile,” Anthony Rizzo said with a grin.