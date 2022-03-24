Yankees’ Joey Gallo has strong night offensively and defensively

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Wednesday:
Opposites attract
Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton both homered to right field in the Yankees’ 7-1 win over Baltimore at Steinbrenner Field, with Torres going deep in the fourth and Stanton hitting a laser out in the fifth. Torres, Stanton and DJ LeMahieu all hit their first Grapefruit League homers of the season.
Dealt a bad hand
Wandy Peralta drilled Baltimore left-fielder DJ Stewart on the left hand, forcing Stewart from the game. To add insult to injury, Stewart was ruled to have swung at the pitch for a third strike and the final out of the inning.
Caught my eye
Joey Gallo had issues both at the plate and in left field last year with the Yankees, but he made a nice diving catch in left to end the top of the fourth. He also added a pair of hits, including a double.
Thursday’s schedule
The Yankees are scheduled to visit the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., at 1:05 p.m., with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, but the game is in danger of being washed out with a wet forecast predicted for the area throughout the day.