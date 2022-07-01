Yankees’ Joey Gallo goes hitless again as drought continues

HOUSTON — Another game, another hitless night for Joey Gallo.

The struggling outfielder is now in an 0-for-26 slump in his nightmarish season.

Aaron Boone managed to find a positive following the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to Houston on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, noting Gallo had a walk in his first at-bat, but Gallo followed it up with a strikeout and a groundout.

“He’s got to keep grinding through it,’’ Boone said. “It’s certainly been a challenge.”

In this most recent 10-game span, Gallo has five walks and scored just two runs, with no RBIs and 14 strikeouts.

He hit ninth again on Thursday, starting over Aaron Hicks in right field.

Joey Gallo is mired in an 0-26 slump. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was terrific at shortstop. He made a diving play to his right and strong throw to get Mauricio Dubon in the seventh and another stellar play on a Jose Altuve grounder in the eighth.

“Those were two spectacular plays by him, especially with the guys running,’’ Boone said. “That first one was special. It was good to see him range like that and make good, accurate throws.”

Josh Donaldson struck out three times and flied to right, as he looks to change his results at the plate, saying he wants to get more balls in the air.

“I’m hitting way too many ground balls on the left side,’’ Donaldson said. “That’s not what I want to do at all.”

He has hit just one homer in 95 plate appearances since returning from the COVID IL, when he also received a cortisone shot on his right shoulder.

“He’s been close for a while,’’ Boone said. “He just hasn’t gotten that hot streak.”