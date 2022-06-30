Yankees’ Joey Gallo gets day off after hearing boos from fans

Joey Gallo spent Wednesday afternoon on the bench as the Yankees completed a sweep of the Athletics.

At least he didn’t have to endure the wrath of the Yankee Stadium crowd.

After getting booed Tuesday night while extending his skid to 0-for-24 (with 13 strikeouts), Gallo got the day off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with the Athletics’ Cole Irvin. While the Yankees’ winning ways have taken some of the heat off Gallo, that only provides so much cover as he tries to snap out of his latest funk.

“I think the team winning definitely helps big-time,” manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ 5-3 in over the A’s. “But you also have a personal expectation and pride and desire to succeed and be a part of this thing, which he very much is. It’s a heavy burden, especially when you’ve had success in this league and you’ve been an All-Star in this league and you’re not getting the results — especially when you pour everything into it, which Joey does.

“It’s frustrating and I know it’s difficult. I know it certainly weighs on him and wears on him.”

In 120 games since joining the Yankees last summer, Gallo owns a .659 OPS while batting .163 with 172 strikeouts, 65 walks and 22 home runs.

The corner outfielder is prone to streakiness, but his current hitless streak (spanning eight games) is the longest of his career by at-bats, according to Stathead — surpassing a 13-game, 23 at-bat hitless streak in 2016-17.

After throwing a perfect inning in his third rehab appearance Tuesday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendinitis) is expected to be activated off the injured list by Friday, when the Yankees play at Cleveland.

Boone said Chapman could be an option as soon as Thursday against the Astros, but after he threw on three of the last five days, the Yankees were leaning toward giving him an extra day to make sure he is fresh upon activation.

“Hopefully we can get him rolling and get him in situations where he’s got the best chance to be successful and he can get back to immediately contributing to our bullpen,” Boone said.

In the interim, the Yankees called right-hander Ryan Weber up from Triple-A to provide length out of the bullpen. He replaced JP Sears, who was optioned back to SWB after a strong spot start Tuesday.

Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and then left for Tampa, where he will face batters in a live session this weekend.

Gleyber Torres returned to the lineup Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts after sitting out two games to get a cortisone shot in his inflamed right wrist. He also sprained his ankle late in the Yankees’ win Sunday, but said that felt fine by Tuesday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his brother Mike LaFleur, the Jets’ offensive coordinator, spent time on the field before the game chatting with Yankees personnel.