Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa knows odds are long in shortstop battle

LAKELAND, Fla. — For the first time during this spring training, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played a position other than shortstop.

He started Friday at second base against the Tigers, will do so again on Saturday and then will move to third base in his next game.

Though the Yankees are having each of the players competing for the shortstop job play other positions in camp, and insist they are far from making any decisions, Kiner-Falefa sounded like someone who was starting to read the writing on the wall.

“That’s three in a row moving around,” Kiner-Falefa said after he went 2-for-3 with a home run and stolen base at Joker Marchant Stadium. “I don’t want to make too much of it, but it’s definitely something.”

Manager Aaron Boone said before the game that Kiner-Falefa could also get some work in the outfield during camp to further expand his versatility and keep the Yankees covered in case of injuries like the oblique strain that has sidelined center fielder Harrison Bader.





Isiah Kiner-Falefa makes a throw at Yankees spring training on Feb. 20. Getty Images

That versatility could come into play if Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe ultimately wins the shortstop job.

“I think the two guys that are ready for the big leagues, pushing to the big leagues, are both shortstops,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So if something were to happen to anybody else on the team injury-wise or something, it wouldn’t be them moving. I feel like I’ve shown versatility in my career so far and it’d be a lot easier move for me to do it, to help the team.

“At the end of the day, I want to be here and I want to win. Whether it’s playing shortstop, utility … there’s an opportunity to win a World Series here and I want to be a part of it.”

Kiner-Falefa last played in the outfield in the minor leagues.

He played 10 total games between center and left field from 2015-2017.





Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been getting reps at a plethora of positions at Yankees spring training. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

In the big leagues, he has also played third base (where he won a Gold Glove in 2021), second base and catcher.

“I’m full-go at shortstop, just in case something could still happen to someone else,” he said. “But I understand the situation and that those players [Peraza and Volpe] are really good and they can help our team.”

If Peraza or Volpe wins the shortstop job, Kiner-Falefa could also be a trade candidate, especially now that the Dodgers and Rockies already have lost their starting shortstops to injuries.





Isiah Kiner-Falefa at Yankees spring training on March 5. USA TODAY Sports

“It’s kind of humbling that other teams would even be looking at me in our situation,” he said. “But at the same time, if I don’t win the shortstop job, I want to be here. And I know my chances of winning here are greater here than it would be elsewhere. So that’s where my versatility comes in.

“That’s why I’m kind of happy that I’m able to show it off the next couple days because I need a role on this team if I’m not playing shortstop. I have an opportunity the next couple of days to put myself in a role. If it’s not at shortstop, then maybe that allows us to hold on to me. It’s nothing I can control, but at the end of the day, I’m looking at this opportunity to cement myself here.”