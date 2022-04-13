Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa confident despite slow start

Isiah Kiner-Falefa admits to having jitters over his first few games with the Yankees while manning the position of his childhood idol, Derek Jeter.

But he assures New York the hits are coming.

The imported shortstop managed just one hit in 14 at-bats over his first four games in The Bronx, but Kiner-Falefa said he learned how things even out over a long season following a fast start with the Rangers in 2021.

“I started off unbelievably up to almost the All-Star break, the best I’ve ever played in the big leagues,” Kiner-Falefa said before Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays. “From that point on, I kind of just sunk.

“So going through this now, I’ll say, I wouldn’t be panicking until at least 100 at-bats. I went through a two-month slump last year. And I was able to overcome it and finish the last month of the year really strong.”

The 27-year-old Hawaiian was batting .291 with six home runs and a .745 OPS in 70 games through June 19 last season, but he hit a 35-for-171 skid (.205 with a .505 OPS) through mid-August.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa USA TODAY Sports

Having rebounded with a flourish — hitting .303 and with a .709 OPS — over the final 43 games of last season gives Kiner-Falefa confidence that his first pinstriped hot streak is a matter of time.

“Having only 14 or 15 at-bats right now, it’s not the way I wanted to start here, for sure,” Kiner-Falefa said. “But just knowing I went through way worse last year for a two-month stretch — after feeling like I was one of the best shortstops in the league — and then being able to finish and get [my numbers] back up there in that last month, really gives me the confidence.

“It’s the adversity that comes with New York and I know I’ve gotta play better. It’s coming, I don’t know when, but hopefully soon. I’m gonna keep working and stick to what I’m doing and hopefully those multi-hit games start piling up.”

Kiner-Falefa, who had 43 multi-hit games in 2021, is living up to his reputation as a capable fielder at shortstop. He committed one error in his first four games in the spot Jeter played in The Bronx for 20 seasons before retiring in 2014.

“It definitely hit me the first game. I didn’t think it was going to hit me like that, but I felt like a 12-year-old kid out there,” said Kiner-Falefa, who won a Gold Glove at third base for Texas during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. “It took me a couple of innings to get my jitters down, but the Friday and Saturday games were pretty surreal for me.

“I went out and visited [Monument Park] and that put me in perspective of where I am and how lucky I am to be here. It’s definitely a more positive outlook from trying to do too much or trying to prove myself to the fans or the organization. I know they definitely believe in me, because otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”