Yankees hit six solo home runs to grab big lead over Cubs

The Yankees are putting on a Saturday night power show in The Bronx.
The Bombers have hit six solo home runs in the first five innings to grab a 6-0 over the Cubs at the Stadium. Aaron Judge has hit two homers, his 23rd and 24th of the season, including a long blast to lead off the game.
Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres went back-to-back in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, the Bombers hit three more solo shots — one from Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and another one from Judge.
It has been much-needed run support for Jordan Montgomery, who often hasn’t received a lot of runs in many of his previous starts. Montgomery has pitched six scoreless innings thus far.