Yankees hit six solo home runs to grab big lead over Cubs

The Yankees are putting on a Saturday night power show in The Bronx.

The Bombers have hit six solo home runs in the first five innings to grab a 6-0 over the Cubs at the Stadium. Aaron Judge has hit two homers, his 23rd and 24th of the season, including a long blast to lead off the game.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres went back-to-back in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, the Bombers hit three more solo shots — one from Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and another one from Judge.

Aaron Judge belts his second solo homer of the game in the fifth inning against the Cubs. Getty Images

It has been much-needed run support for Jordan Montgomery, who often hasn’t received a lot of runs in many of his previous starts. Montgomery has pitched six scoreless innings thus far.