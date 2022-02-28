Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

Bam Bam is back in The Bronx.

The Yankees completed their coaching staff with the announcement on Monday that they hired Hensley Meulens an assistant hitting coach.

He’ll work alongside new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who was promoted from minor league hitting coordinator, and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes, who was moved up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees had previously named Eric Chavez to the position, but Chavez later left to become the Mets hitting coach — a possibility the Yankees said they were aware of when Chavez initially took the job.

The 54-year-old Meulens has a long history with the Yankees, signing with the team out of Curacao in 1985. The former top prospect went on to make his MLB debut with the Yankees in 1989 and played 159 games over five years with the Yankees.

Hensley Meulens AP

After his playing career ended, Meulens went on to coach in the Giants’ system for 11 years — including eight years as the team’s hitting coach. He was also responsible for the Giants outfield defense instruction, positioning and preparation.

Most recently, Meulens served as the Mets bench coach for the 2020 season.

He also interviewed for the Yankees managerial job in 2017 before Aaron Boone was hired.

At the time, Meulens — who speaks five languages — said he considered his communication skills one of his top assets.

“I’m a guy that likes going around the clubhouse, talking to guys and finding out how guys are feeling so I have an understanding of what’s going on,’’ Meulens said in 2017. “You have to understand as a coach, you’re kind of a psychologist at the same time.”

He also indicated at the time a desire to return to the team that signed him: “This is where I grew up. My first crack at being a major leaguer was here. … A lot of my history goes back here, and I think they would welcome me back into this environment.’’