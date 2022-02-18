Yankees have plenty of spring projects despite MLB lockout

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

Hayden Wesneski was drafted by the Yankees in 2019, had his first professional spring training cut short by the pandemic in 2020 and was forced to delay his spring training last season when the league split up reporting dates for major and minor leaguers in an effort to avoid overcrowding amid ongoing COVID concerns.

This year, the right-hander is already in Tampa, but again, it’s without his major league colleagues, who are in the third month of the lockout. Because Wesneski, who finished last season at Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is not on the Yankees’ 40-man roster, he can participate in minor league spring training.

So, instead of running into Gerrit Cole or Chad Green this week, when pitchers and catchers normally would have reported, he’s among the dozens of minor leaguers at camp working among themselves, waiting for the rest of the sport to return.