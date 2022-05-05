Yankees have golden chance to really take off now

After the Yankees had their 11-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night in Toronto, they acknowledged the challenge the Blue Jays presented.

“We know we’ve got to play well to beat them,” Boone said after the one-run defeat. “Anytime you play these guys, you expect a challenge.”

That’s something they might not be able to say about most of their upcoming opponents.

Outside of a two-game set against Toronto in The Bronx, the Yankees don’t face another team with a winning record again until they visit the Rays on May 26 for a four-game series.

Following Thursday’s off day, the Yankees host the Rangers, who entered Thursday a disappointing 10-14 despite having made two big splashes in the offseason. Texas signed a pair of infielders that some saw as potential fits for the Yankees: Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

The early results haven’t been good for Texas.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores as Aaron Judge celebrates on April 8, 2022. EPA

Seager has been fine, but has taken a while to find his power stroke since leaving the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old, who signed a 10-year, $325 million deal to join the Rangers, enters the series with a slugging percentage of .398, far off his career mark of .500.

He homered in three straight games at the end of April, but still has five extra-base hits in 102 plate appearances.

Perhaps his biggest moment as a Ranger came when Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to intentionally walk Seager with the bases loaded last month.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

Scouts are confident Seager will find his form as he gets more comfortable in his new surroundings.

Semien’s struggles have been more worrisome.

After signing a seven-year, $175 million deal to go from Toronto to Texas, Semien is still looking for his first homer of the year. He hit 45 a year ago with the Blue Jays.

And only 11 players have an OPS lower than Semien’s .494 mark.

The 31-year-old got off to a rough start last year with the Blue Jays as well, and didn’t heat up until May. No doubt, the Rangers are hoping that’s the case again this season.

The Yankees sat out the free-agent shortstop market, opting instead to trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa after he was dealt from Texas to Minnesota.

Kiner-Falefa has provided a steady glove at shortstop, allowing Gleyber Torres to move back to second base, and been solid at the plate.

Marcus Semien is struggling with the Rangers. Getty Images

His early success has taken some of the spotlight off Oswald Peraza at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Anthony Volpe at Double-A Somerset, whom the Yankees expect to vie for spots on their major league roster within the next year or two.

After the Rangers series, the Yankees host the Blue Jays for a pair of games before a trip to Chicago to face the White Sox, who were considered the favorites in the AL Central, but have so far been outplayed by the Twins.

The Yankees then head back on the road to face the last-place Orioles again before Chicago and Baltimore both come to The Bronx.

So it’s no surprise the Yankees seemed confident that while their streak came to an end on Wednesday night, another might not be far behind.

“We’ll start it back up again,” Aaron Hicks said of the team’s mentality heading into Friday. “That’s pretty much all you can do. We had a good stretch and we know we’re capable of winning that many games [in a row] again.”

As Aaron Judge pointed out, though, the Yankees haven’t proven anything yet even with the early success.

“It’s only 11 games,” Judge said of the stretch of success. “We’ve got more work to do.”