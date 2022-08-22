Yankees hang on for Subway Series win over Mets

The Yankees came into this Subway Series having lost three of four, not to mention 14 of their last 18.

And the Mets? They just took a series from the Phillies and had their ace, Max Scherzer, on the mound.

But Domingo German out-pitched Scherzer and the Yankees got another sparkling game from Andrew Benintendi to win their second straight game, with a 4-2 victory over the Mets on Monday night in The Bronx.

Andrew Benintendi reacts after delivering an RBI double. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Domingo German pitches on Monday during the Yankees’ win over the Mets. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Aaron Judge also hit his first homer since Aug. 12, snapping a homerless streak of 41 plate appearances.

The Yankees pounced on Scherzer early, taking advantage of him hitting Benintendi to lead off the bottom of the first.

After Judge struck out, Anthony Rizzo singled, sending Benintendi to third.

With runners on the corners, DJ LeMahieu’s fly ball to right scored Benintendi, who slid in just before James McCann’s tag at the plate for the game’s first run.

Judge then made it 2-0 with a two-out homer to right off Scherzer in the third. It was Judge’s 47th homer of the year.

German hit Brandon Nimmo with a pitch to start the game, but Nimmo was erased on a Starling Marte double play.

The Mets didn’t get their first hit until Nimmo’s infield single that a diving Rizzo couldn’t handle to lead off the fourth.

A Francisco Lindor base hit with one out put runners on first and second for Pete Alonso after a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake.

German got Alsonso to hit a slow bouncer up the middle, where second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera — shifted toward the bag — turned it into an inning-ending double play.

The Yankees added to their lead in the fifth.

Max Scherzer reacts during the Mets’ loss to the Yankees. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Aaron Judge crushes a solo homer in the third inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off with a ground-rule double and a sacrifice bunt by Marwin Gonzalez got Kiner-Falefa to third.

Benintendi drilled a hard grounder down the right-field line — hopping over the bag at first — for an RBI double to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Benintendi moved to third on Judge’s fly ball to right, but was stranded when Rizzo hit one to the track in right, where Marte caught it.

Andrew Benintendi delivers an RBI double in the fifth inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

German survived the sixth, getting Brett Baty to line to left, where Benintendi made a nice running catch. McCann then drilled a line-drive single off German’s lower right leg.

After being checked by the training staff, German remained in the game to face the top of the Mets’ batting order a third time.

He responded by getting Nimmo to pop out to short and Marte to line to right.

German’s night ended in the seventh, when the Yankees pressed their luck by keeping the right-hander in the game again.

With one out, Alonso popped to shallow right, where Cabrera tried to make the catch, but he bumped into Gonzalez — who was still in the game despite a three-run lead.

Daniel Vogelbach then drilled a two-run homer into the Yankees bullpen in right-center to get the Mets to within a run.

Oswaldo Cabrera collides with Marwin Gonzalez as they drop a pop up in the seventh inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Ron Marinaccio entered and got the last two outs of the inning.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, Kiner-Falefa reached on an infield single and advanced to second when Lindor made an errant throw to first on the play.

Gonzalez popped out before Benintendi delivered a single to right to make it 4-2.

Judge’s single knocked Scherzer out, but Rizzo whiffed to keep it a two-run game.

Jonathan Loasiga got the final four outs for his first save of the year.