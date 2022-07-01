Yankees-Guardians series opener postponed due to rain

CLEVELAND – The Yankees’ final series in a stretch of 20 games in 20 days has been put off a day.

Friday’s game between the Yankees and Guardians at Progressive Field was postponed by rain, setting up a split doubleheader on Saturday with games at 12:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

A tarp stays on the Progressive Field infield before the Yankees-Guardians game is rained out. Getty Images

Gerrit Cole was scheduled to start Friday’s series opener, but he will instead pitch the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, with Nestor Cortes pitching the nightcap.

After Saturday’s twinbill, the Yankees will wrap up the series on Sunday before having their first real off day on Monday since June 13.