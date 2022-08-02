Yankees got Andrew Benintendi with ‘eyes wide open’ to vaccine status

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he traded for the unvaccinated Andrew Benintendi with “eyes wide open,” knowing the outfielder would be unable to play in Toronto if he doesn’t get vaccinated before the Yankees visit the Blue Jays again next month.

Asked if he was confident Benintendi would be available for the series or a potential playoff matchup in Toronto, Cashman said Tuesday: “We will see. … It’s a personal choice. We’re optimistic, but respectful about his personal choice. We certainly hope we have all players available to us at all times.”

After being acquired from Kansas City, Benintendi said he was “open-minded” about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not against it, but time will tell, as we get closer,’’ Benintendi said. “But for now, I’m just focused on getting here [to the Yankees], getting comfortable, getting to know the guys and winning baseball games.”

The Yankees are among the teams that are fully vaccinated and didn’t have to be without any regular players in their first two trips to Toronto.

Andrew Benintendi Getty Images

Cashman added Benintendi’s vaccination status didn’t impact the package of minor leaguers the Yankees sent to the Royals.

“Ultimately, he brings athleticism, contact, really good bat-to-ball skills,’’ Cashman said. “Whenever he’s available to us- we hope it’s the whole way or most of the way- we think we’re a better team with him than without him.

New relievers Trivino and Effross were active for the game Tuesday, but Montas won’t join the Yankees until they get to St. Louis on Friday at the earliest, after the death of his wife’s mother, Boone said.

The manager said he didn’t have a rotation set beyond Gerrit Cole’s start Wednesday in the series finale against the Mariners in The Bronx.

Don’t miss a thing from the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The New York Post is tracking the latest news on all the big transactions with live updates and analysis.

Zack Britton, rehabbing in Tampa from last year’s elbow surgery, is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday. He will then back off before facing live hitters in advance of a potential rehab stint that would get him ready by the end of the regular season.

Giancarlo Stanton is still dealing with some soreness due to the left Achilles tendinitis that landed him on the IL, but Boone said there has been some improvement and he began taking swings on Monday.

“He’ll ramp up this week and is feeling good,’’ Boone said of the “diminished” soreness Stanton is reporting.

“He’ll continue to slowly build up this week, as is tolerable,’’ Boone said.

Stanton could return to taking full swings by the end of this week, depending on the progress he makes.

Tim Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Right-hander Carlos Espinal, recalled from SWB on Monday, was optioned back there Tuesday, while Ben Rortvedt, the catcher acquired along with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Minnesota this spring in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela, was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to SWB following his rehab stint.