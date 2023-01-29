Yankees, Gleyber Torres reach deal to avoid arbitration

Gleyber Torres and the Yankees have settled on a contract for this season to avoid arbitration.

It still remains to be seen whether the two will still be together by Opening Day.

Torres and the Yankees agreed to a $9.995 million deal for 2023, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed on Sunday.

The 26-year-old second baseman, who is in his second-to-last year of arbitration, had asked for $10.2 million, while the Yankees had countered at $9.7 million. Torres had earned $6.25 million last season.

The deal takes care of the last remaining arbitration case with spring training two weeks away.

Even with his contract settled, Torres is still a possible trade candidate this spring, with the Yankees having a glut of infielders if everybody stays healthy. DJ LeMahieu missed the end of last season with a fractured foot, but is said to look healthy after resting it this offseason and could see plenty of starts at second base, especially if veteran Josh Donaldson is able to put together a bounce-back year at third base.





Gleyber Torres Getty Images

The Yankees also have Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe set to battle for the starting shortstop job in spring training, though Peraza and utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera could also see time at second base if needed.