Yankees’ Gleyber Torres looking more like old self at plate

Gleyber Torres hopes he has rediscovered the player he was three years ago.

Aaron Boone is just pleased Torres looks like the player he was three weeks ago.

After a positive spring and first few games of the season, the Yankees infielder fell into an 0-for-17 funk that began to affect his playing time. For three out of five games last week, Torres was the odd man out in an infield that normally has featured DJ LeMahieu at second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and Josh Donaldson at third base. Watching from the dugout was an early test of the resolve of the two-time All-Star.

Torres sat in the dugout, stayed ready and contributed a few significant at-bats off the bench — including Saturday’s walk-off single to beat the Guardians — and for the moment at least, might not have to continue boosting his pinch-hit bona fides.

For a third straight game, Torres was in the starting lineup against the Orioles at the Stadium on Wednesday and entered play suddenly enjoying a five-game hitting streak. His batting average skyrocketed from .143 to .229 as he has looked like the Torres of old.

Gleyber Torres Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“More consistency,” said Torres, who partially credited the better results to the increased playing time lately. “I’ve got a really good plan every time I go to home plate and just try to find the pitch I can hit.”

The pitches that Torres has been hitting have been heading north. He tweaked his swing this offseason in an effort to get more balls in the air, which he and the Yankees identified as a problem the past two years. In his down seasons of 2020 and 2021, he registered ground-ball rates of 41.7 percent and 41.8 percent, respectively, which represented big spikes from his first two major league seasons.

This year, he entered play hitting the ball on the ground 23.1 percent of the time, according to FanGraphs, which was the sixth-best mark in baseball. He had good company, as the three leaders in the stat were the Twins’ Miguel Sano, Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and the Angels’ Mike Trout. In today’s game, balls that touch the infield usually turn into outs.

“Last year I hit so many ground balls,” said Torres, whose OPS was a career-worst .697 in 2021. “Now I just try to pull the ball in the air a little bit more and find the spots.”

He’s found more spots recently, going 6-for-13 during the hitting streak that included a big, three-run triple to the left-center-field gap Tuesday. Boone was happy the 25-year-old has found results but has not noticed anything drastically different in his game.

Gleyber Torres celebrates his walk-off hit against the Guardians. Robert Sabo

During this streak, the manager said he thinks Torres has looked like the player who impressed in camp and came out of the gate hot.

When Torres slumped, “I wasn’t really alarmed,” Boone said of Torres, whose defense has been better at his more natural second base. “My confidence and expectation in him is high and [I] feel like he’s in a pretty good place.

“And I really like the way that there were a few days in there where he didn’t play two or three days in a period — just the way he worked and handled it all was heartening. Like a pro.”

Torres said he’ll do whatever the Yankees ask of him, but he undoubtedly did not enjoy sitting on Opening Day, the first victim of a deep roster construction. Just as he did not enjoy sitting three out of five games, an unfamiliar position for a player who immediately looked like a star upon debuting in 2018.

After a long offseason in which he honed his swing, Torres believes the results that have begun arriving are not a coincidence. His stock and his batted balls are heading up.

“Last year was different,” Torres said. “This year I’m really trying to [have] the same swing like I had the first few years in the league. I’m still working hard to be consistent at the plate.”