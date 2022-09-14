Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hits ‘Little League’ homer vs. Red Sox

Gleyber Torres led the Yankees to a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, he hit a “Little-League three-run home run.”

With Aaron Hicks on first and Aaron Judge on second with one out in the fifth inning, Torres hit a single to right field, scoring Hicks, but that’s where the fun started.

Gleyber Torres dives safely into home past a Connor Wong tag during the fifth inning of the Yankees’ game against the Red Sox. AP

Torres appeared to be caught in no-man’s land between first and second, but Red Sox catcher Connor Wong made a wild throw wide of diving first baseman Christian Arroyo and into right field.

Judge scored the second run from first base and hustling Torres followed diving into home safely to give the Yankees’ a 3-0 lead. The Bombers hold a 3-1 lead after five innings.

It wasn’t scored an official home run and Torres was credited with just a single and one RBI on the play, but it definitely fit the definition of a Little League homer.