Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, back from WBC, belts spring homer

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Friday:
Outta this world
Gleyber Torres, in his fourth game back from the World Baseball Classic, crushed a three-run home run off Philadelphia’s Michael Plassmeyer, his second homer of the spring, in an 8-3 Yankees win.
A bad Danish
Non-roster reliever Tyler Danish gave up one run over an inning of work, which lowered his ERA this spring to 27.00.
Caught my eye
Andres Chaparro continued to mash.
The corner infield prospect, who finished last season at Double-A Somerset, has stood out with his power this spring, including a 415-foot home run Saturday.
Anthony Volpe called him “one of the most pure, talented hitters” he has played with.
Sunday’s schedule
Jhony Brito, a candidate to fill Luis Severino’s spot in the rotation, will start against the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field.