Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton snaps out of slump with monster homer

Giancarlo Stanton snapped his 0-for-15 streak as almost only he can — with a 447-foot home run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday in the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Orioles in The Bronx.

Stanton’s issues at the plate have lasted throughout the second half of the season, as he has battled foot problems and timing issues.

He added a single in the win.

“That was definitely good to see,” manager Aaron Boone said of the homer. “I know he wants to get traction going into the postseason. … I hope these little things start moving him in the [right] direction. Look, we’ve all seen him against the best in postseason situations. When it’s locked in, it’s a different level.”

“I want to have good at-bats through the whole game instead of one or two a game,’’ said Stanton, who is trying to find his form before the postseason, when he has traditionally hit well.

“These are all practice at-bats for that,’’ Stanton said of his mindset before the playoffs. “You want to come back after that swing and have some good games back-to-back leading into the postseason.”

Giancarlo launches a solo home run int he first inning. Jason Szenes

Boone said he was “worried” about the weather Sunday, which might cause a rainout. That would potentially rob Aaron Judge of a game to get to 62 homers, since it’s unclear if it would be made up.

The Yankees head to Texas on Monday and will end the regular season Wednesday after four games against the Rangers. The wild-card round is set to begin on Friday, and with the Yankees guaranteed the No. 2 seed in the American League and Baltimore out of playoff contention, there’s no reason to make up the game if it’s rained out Sunday.

The Yankees announced Chi Chi Gonzalez will start Sunday — weather permitting — with Luis Severino pushed back to Monday, with the rest of the rotation starting the other three games at Texas. Gonzalez pitched six games for the Brewers and Twins this season before signing a minor league deal with the Yankees in August.

Frankie Montas began playing catch Saturday in his attempt to come back from right shoulder inflammation. Boone said the right-hander’s status is uncertain for the ALDS, which will begin Oct. 11.

“I don’t know if the division series is in play,’’ Boone said of Montas, who has a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Oakland. “We feel there’s time for him to get to a point where he could be an option. Maybe the division series.”

Asked if Montas would strictly be used as an opener if he’s available, Boone said, “Not necessarily,” leaving open the possibility of the right-hander pitching out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

With the regular season ending on Wednesday, Clay Holmes wasn’t placed on the IL, despite suffering a shoulder strain. The Yankees will play a man short. Boone said Holmes would likely be shut down for about a week, so he should start throwing this week.

“If that goes well, it puts him in play for the division series,’’ Boone said.

Matt Carpenter ran on the field Saturday as the Yankees decide whether he’ll be an option as either a left-handed pinch-hitter or a DH in the postseason. The Yankees were considering whether to take Carpenter to Texas for the final series of the regular season, where he would be limited to likely three or four pinch-hit at-bats, but they are leaning toward having him work at the alternate site they will have at their Double-A Somerset park in Bridgewater Township, N.J., since he would get more at-bats there. Carpenter still has to run the bases.

“He’s in a pretty good place,’’ Boone said of Carpenter, who has been out since August.

Boone said the Yankees will likely start workouts two days after their regular season ends. They will hold workouts at the Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to start.

Matt Carpenter Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Boone was asked why he moved Oswaldo Cabrera from left field to shortstop late in the loss Friday against Baltimore, instead of putting him at third base.

“We want Oswaldo to move around,” Boone said of the rookie. “We’ll probably get him some time at first base late in some games. We want to keep his versatility and keep him sharp in other places. He could end up being in a lot of different places during the course of the postseason.”

DJ LeMahieu said he made it out of the game Friday feeling fine after his return from the IL due to right toe inflammation.

“I felt good,’’ said LeMahieu, who was held out of the lineup Saturday, as expected. “It was good to play again. I felt like a baseball player.”

DJ LeMahieu Getty Images

LeMahieu went hitless Friday in a loss to the Orioles, but both he and Boone were encouraged by how the start went.

“I felt really good at the plate,’’ LeMahieu said. “I was able to take enough swings to stay ready.”

He said he would likely play the entire game on Sunday and remained confident he’d make it through the season.

“Definitely,’’ LeMahieu said.

He added he’s still unsure about whether he’ll need surgery in the offseason