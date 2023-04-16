Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has new injury, Oswald Peraza promoted

Giancarlo Stanton is headed back to the injured list.

The Yankees placed Stanton on the IL Sunday with a left hamstring strain and recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A ahead of their series finale against the Twins.

Stanton went 1-for-4 on Saturday before being pulled for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning after crushing a two-run double that gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead.

In Stanton’s place, Willie Calhoun served as the DH on Sunday.

The Yankees could use a mix of players there while Stanton is out, including Calhoun, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, who is expected to come back from a hamstring strain at some point this week.

Through 13 games — including five starts in the outfield — Stanton was batting .269 with four home runs and an .854 OPS.

Stanton has missed time early in the season in the past with other soft-tissue injuries, including a calf strain in May of 2022, a quad strain in May of 2021 and a hamstring strain in August of 2020 (when the COVID-shortened season started in July).





Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the Yankees’ game against the Twins on April 15, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post





Oswald Peraza during a Yankees spring training game. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

He also battled Achilles tendonitis late last season that led to another IL stint.

Peraza could see some time around the infield after starting the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the spring training shortstop competition that Anthony Volpe won.