Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has new injury, Oswald Peraza promoted

Giancarlo Stanton is headed back to the injured list.
The Yankees placed Stanton on the IL Sunday with a left hamstring strain and recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A ahead of their series finale against the Twins.
Stanton went 1-for-4 on Saturday before being pulled for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning after crushing a two-run double that gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead.
In Stanton’s place, Willie Calhoun served as the DH on Sunday.
The Yankees could use a mix of players there while Stanton is out, including Calhoun, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, who is expected to come back from a hamstring strain at some point this week.
Through 13 games — including five starts in the outfield — Stanton was batting .269 with four home runs and an .854 OPS.
Stanton has missed time early in the season in the past with other soft-tissue injuries, including a calf strain in May of 2022, a quad strain in May of 2021 and a hamstring strain in August of 2020 (when the COVID-shortened season started in July).
He also battled Achilles tendonitis late last season that led to another IL stint.
Peraza could see some time around the infield after starting the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the spring training shortstop competition that Anthony Volpe won.