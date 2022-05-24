Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton exits game with calf injury

It looks like another Yankee could be heading to the injured list.

Giancarlo Stanton left Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles at the Stadium with right calf tightness, the Yankees announced. Stanton, who was the designated hitter, was pinch hit for by Estevan Florial in the seventh inning.

Giancarlo Stanton Robert Sabo

Stanton may be joining a list of Yankees, who are on the IL or COVID lists. Some of the key Yankees who are out include: Aroldis Chapman (15-day IL Achilles tendinitis), Chad Green (season-ending Tommy John surgery) and Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson (COVID-19 list).